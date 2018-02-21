Carolina Panthers name Marty Hurney general manager

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers are keeping Marty Hurney in the front office as their permanent general manager.

Carolina announced the move on Wednesday afternoon. Hurney returned to the Panthers as an interim general manager in July after the franchise fired general manager Dave Gettleman.

"I have always felt a strong connection to this organization and viewed this job as one of the very best in the NFL because of the people here," Hurney said in a release from the Panthers.

"Mr. [Jerry] Richardson and Tina [Becker] have been open and honest with me from the beginning, and I am thankful for the trust they have placed in me. I gained a lot of perspective being away and then back in an interim role last season. I feel that I am the best person to help Ron and this team moving forward. We have a really special core of players in place, and I'm extremely excited about the direction we are headed."

Carolina posted an 11-5 record last season, en route to the NFC playoffs.

Hurney also served in the Panthers' front office from 1998 through 2012. He was the director of player operations in 1998. He became the Panthers' general manager in 2002. In Hurney's first stint as general manager, the Panthers posted an 86-90 record. Carolina also posted a 5-3 record in the postseason and made a Super Bowl appearance in 2003.

"We are very fortunate to have Marty as our general manager after he did an exceptional job in the interim role this past season." said Becker, the Panthers' COO. "Marty's guidance and vision helped build the foundation for this team, and his work this season was instrumental in returning the team to the playoffs. We believe he will continue to craft a roster that will win games and contend for a championship."

"I know the principles and the philosophies of this organization. I’m proud to be a part of it."



Marty Hurney Q&A » https://t.co/cXSJ7acxH4 pic.twitter.com/YM9h0a1yoD — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 20, 2017

Hurney was also at the helm with the franchise drafted quarterback Cam Newton and linebacker Luke Kuechly.