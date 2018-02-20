Tennessee Titans sign K Ryan Succop to five-year extension

The Tennessee Titans signed kicker Ryan Succop to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.

While the team did not disclose terms of the deal, multiple media outlets reported that Succop's contract is for five years and worth $20 million, including $7.5 million guaranteed.

Succop, 31, just completed his ninth NFL season overall and fourth with the Titans, converting on 35 of 42 field-goal attempts. All seven of his misses were from beyond 40 yards.

Although his 83.3 percent success rate was the lowest of his tenure in Tennessee, Succop established career highs with 136 points and the 35 field goals. He is 90-for-104 on field goals since joining the Titans.

For his career, Succop has converted on 209 of 251 attempts while missing only six of 292 extra points to rank 12th among active kickers with 913 points.

Succop was due to become an unrestricted free agent next month had he not signed the extension.