Home / Sports News / NFL

Philadelphia Eagles head trainer Chris Peduzzi resigns

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 20, 2018 at 7:03 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Philadelphia Eagles head athletic trainer Chris Peduzzi announced Tuesday that he is resigning after 19 seasons with the team.

"I do believe the time is right for me and for my family to step away and take some time off," Peduzzi said in a statement released by the Eagles. "This was not an easy decision, but one that I have put much thought into and I appreciate the organization's support and wish them all the best in the future. I am so proud of what we have been able to achieve together.

"To bring the Lombardi Trophy to Philadelphia this year was an amazing experience and I believe we have built a strong foundation that the team can continue to build on for years to come."

Peduzzi joined the Eagles as an assistant athletic trainer in 1999, and he was promoted to head athletic trainer in 2013.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Dallas Cowboys to put franchise tag on DE DeMarcus Lawrence Dallas Cowboys to put franchise tag on DE DeMarcus Lawrence
2018 NFL Draft: Best in quarterback class 2018 NFL Draft: Best in quarterback class
Canada's Virtue, Moir claim ice dancing gold, USA's Shibutanis earn bronze Canada's Virtue, Moir claim ice dancing gold, USA's Shibutanis earn bronze
Serena Williams says she 'almost died' giving birth Serena Williams says she 'almost died' giving birth
U.S. snowboarder Kelly Clark discusses retirement, Chloe Kim's future U.S. snowboarder Kelly Clark discusses retirement, Chloe Kim's future
Loading...