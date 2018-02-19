Eagles RB LeGarrette Blount: Philadelphia 'a place that I love'

Running back LeGarrette Blount, saying Philadelphia is "a place that I love," told the NFL Network on Monday that he hopes to re-sign with the Eagles.

Blount played last season on a one-year contract for the Super Bowl champions, rushing 173 times for 766 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season. He had 14 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown in the 41-33 Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.

"Obviously, I like it a lot there. They like me a lot there," Blount said on NFL Total Access. "It's a mutual respect thing. ... I love those guys."

The 31-year-old Blount signed a $1.25 million deal with the Eagles last spring.

Blount was especially effusive about running backs coach Duce Staley, who will interview for the team's vacant offensive coordinator position, according to ESPN.

"I can't say enough about Duce, just for the simple fact of how well I was coached there and how good he helped me understand things," Blount said. "I feel like Duce is one of the best running back coaches, one of the best coaches, I've ever had in my entire life. Obviously, I want to be a part of that for a while. We'll see how it goes."

Blount was part of a talented Eagles backfield in 2017, rotating with Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement. Blount, an eight-year veteran, has 5,888 career rushing yards and 51 rushing touchdowns, averaging 4.4 yards per carry.