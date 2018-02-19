Home / Sports News / NFL

Duce Staley, Mike Groh interview for Eagles' offensive coordinator job

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 19, 2018 at 5:36 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson indicated the Eagles would enter next season without an offensive coordinator after Frank Reich accepted the head coaching job of the Indianapolis Colts.

On Monday, the Super Bowl champions' head coach was interviewing running backs coach Duce Staley and wide receivers coach Mike Groh for the vacant position, according to ESPN.

Staley was a running back for the Eagles from 1997 through 2003. He became an assistant in 2011 under Andy Reid, was retained by Chip Kelly and was named running backs coach in 2013.

Staley clearly has the respect of the current crop of running backs, which includes upcoming free agent LeGarrette Blount.

"I can't say enough about [running backs coach] Duce [Staley]," Blount told BleedingGreenNation.com. "Just for the simple fact that how I was coached. How good he helped me understand things. I feel like Duce is one the best running back coaches -- one of the best coaches I've ever had in my entire life."

Groh joined Pederson's staff last season after coming over from the Chicago Bears staff. He also is the son of former New York Jets and Virginia head coach Al Groh.

Under Groh, wide receiver Nelson Agholor enjoyed a career-saving season with 62 catches for 768 yards and eight touchdowns.

In his first two years, Agholor totaled 59 catches for three touchdowns.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Daytona 500: Austin Dillon takes victory in No. 3 Daytona 500: Austin Dillon takes victory in No. 3
Wardrobe malfunction, world record mark Olympic ice dance Wardrobe malfunction, world record mark Olympic ice dance
Russian curling bronze medalist failed doping test at Olympic Games Russian curling bronze medalist failed doping test at Olympic Games
Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick go public with Daytona 500 photo, kiss Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick go public with Daytona 500 photo, kiss
American figure skater Karen Chen ready to compete in Pyeongchang American figure skater Karen Chen ready to compete in Pyeongchang
Loading...