Duce Staley, Mike Groh interview for Eagles' offensive coordinator job

Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson indicated the Eagles would enter next season without an offensive coordinator after Frank Reich accepted the head coaching job of the Indianapolis Colts.

On Monday, the Super Bowl champions' head coach was interviewing running backs coach Duce Staley and wide receivers coach Mike Groh for the vacant position, according to ESPN.

Staley was a running back for the Eagles from 1997 through 2003. He became an assistant in 2011 under Andy Reid, was retained by Chip Kelly and was named running backs coach in 2013.

Staley clearly has the respect of the current crop of running backs, which includes upcoming free agent LeGarrette Blount.

"I can't say enough about [running backs coach] Duce [Staley]," Blount told BleedingGreenNation.com. "Just for the simple fact that how I was coached. How good he helped me understand things. I feel like Duce is one the best running back coaches -- one of the best coaches I've ever had in my entire life."

Groh joined Pederson's staff last season after coming over from the Chicago Bears staff. He also is the son of former New York Jets and Virginia head coach Al Groh.

Under Groh, wide receiver Nelson Agholor enjoyed a career-saving season with 62 catches for 768 yards and eight touchdowns.

In his first two years, Agholor totaled 59 catches for three touchdowns.