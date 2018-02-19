Categorizing NFL's 29 free agent quarterbacks

As up to 29 quarterbacks queue up for the beginning of free agency March 14, they need to be realistic about their abilities to properly target their next team.
Of the 29, The Sports Xchange rates only five who should expect to be viewed as a starter -- Sam Bradford, Drew Brees, Teddy Bridgewater, Kirk Cousins and Case Keenum.
This list does not place AJ McCarron in the top group because his body of work is too scant with only three starts. Conversely, Bridgewater might not be viewed as a starter despite playing that role in 28 games before being felled by that horrific knee injury in 2016.
By the end of training camp, their roles might easily be swapped.
Meanwhile, joining McCarron as possible starters are the well-traveled Brock Osweiler and Josh McCown.
The other 21 free agent quarterbacks should realistically see themselves as backups in the future. Of course, if 2017 taught us anything it was not to underestimate a Case Keenum or Nick Foles if they are given a real opportunity.
Here are the NFL's 29 free agents:
EXPECTED STARTER
Sam Bradford
6-4, 236
Last team: Minnesota Vikings
Born: November 8, 1987 (Age: 30) in Oklahoma City, OK
College: Oklahoma
High School: Putnam City North (OK)
Draft: St. Louis Rams, 1st round (1st overall), 2010.
Career: 8 years (St. Louis 5, Philadelphia 1, Minnesota 2)
GS: 80 (34-45-1). Completed 1,805 of 1,760 for 18,049 yards, 101 TD, 57 INT, 85.1 rating.
Status: 2018 free agent. 2017 cap hit: $18,000,000
Drew Brees
6-0, 209
Last team: New Orleans Saints
Born: January 15, 1979 (Age: 39) in Austin, TX
College: Purdue
High School: Westlake (TX)
Draft: San Diego Chargers, 2nd round (32nd overall), 2001.
Career: 17 years (San Diego 5, New Orleans 12)
GS: 248 (142-106). Completed 6,222 of 9,294 for 70,445 yards, 488 TD, 228 INT, 96.7 rating.
Status: Sept. 2016 signed extension worth average of $24.5 million per season that can be voided March 14, making him an unrestricted free agent as the team carries cap hit of $6 million and dead cap value to $18 million.
Teddy Bridgewater
6-2, 214
Last team: Minnesota Vikings
Born: November 10, 1992 (Age: 25) in Miami, FL
College: Louisville
High School: Miami Northwestern (FL)
Draft: Minnesota Vikings, 1st round (32nd overall), 2014.
Career: 3 years (Minnesota)
GS: 28 (17-11). Completed 551 of 851 for 6,150 yards, 28 TD, 22 INT, 86.3 rating.
Status: 2018 free agent. 2017 cap hit: $2,179,387
Kirk Cousins
6-3, 214
Last Team: Washington Redskins
Born: August 19, 1988 (Age: 29) in Holland, MI
College: Michigan State
High School: Holland Christian (MI)
Draft: Washington, 4th round (102nd overall), 2012.
Career: 6 years (Washington).
GS: 57 (26-30-1). Completed 1,372 of 2,096 for 16,206 yards, 99 TDs, 55 INT, 93.7 rating.
Status: Free agent. In 2017 signed a franchise tag offer of $23,946,300, which was the cap hit. However, pending official closure of a pending trade with Kansas City, the Redskins agreed to sign Alex Smith to a 4-year, $94,000,000 contract, including $71,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $23,500,000. In 2018, Smith will earn a base salary of $14,500,000, a roster bonus of $2,000,000 and a workout bonus of $500,000, while carrying a cap hit of $17,000,000.
Case Keenum
6-2, 209
Last team: Minnesota Vikings
Born: February 17, 1988 (Age: 30) in Abilene, TX
College: Houston
High School: Wylie (TX)
NCAA record holder for passing yards, touchdowns and completions; was signed as an undrafted rookie by Houston, 2012.
Career: 6 years (Houston 2 plus, St. Louis/L.A. Rams 2 plus, Minnesota 1).
GS: 38 (20-18, including 11-3 in 2017). Completed 779 of 1,258 for 8,771, 46 TD, 27 INT, 86.0 rating.
Status: 2018 free agent. 2017 cap hit $1,906,250
POSSIBLE STARTER
AJ McCarron
6-3, 220
Last team: Cincinnati Bengals
Born: September 13, 1990 (Age: 27) in Mobile, AL
College: Alabama
High School: St. Paul's Episcopal (Alabama)
Draft: Cincinnati Bengals, 5th round (164th overall), 2014
Career: 4 years (Cincinnati).
GS: 3 (1-2). Completed 86 of 133 for 920 yards, 6 TD, 2 INT, 93.6 rating.
Status: 2018 free agent (declared unrestricted by arbitrator). 2017 cap hit: $690,000
Josh McCown
6-4, 212
Last team: New York Jets
Born: July 4, 1979 (Age: 38) in Jacksonville, TX
College: SMU, Sam Houston State
High School: Jacksonville (TX)
Draft: Arizona Cardinals, 3rd round (81st overall), 2002.
Career: 15 years (Arizona 4, Detroit 1, Oakland 3, Carolina 2, Chicago 3, Tampa Bay 1, Cleveland 2, N.Y. Jets 2)
GS: 73 (23-50). Completed 1,521 of 2,518 for 17,168 yards, 97 TD, 78 INT, 80.8 rating.
Status: 2018 free agent. 2017 cap hit: $6,500,000 (IR)
Brock Osweiler
6-7, 240
Last team: Denver Broncos
Born: November 22, 1990 (Age: 27) in Coeur d'Alene, ID
College: Arizona State
High School: Flathead (MT)
Draft: Denver Broncos, 2nd round (57th overall), 2012.
Career: 6 years (Denver 4, Houston 1, Denver 1 again).
GS: 25 (13-12-0). Completed 584 of 987 for 6,171 yards, 31 TD, 27 INT, 76.5 rating.
Status: 2018 free agent. 2017 cap hit: $775,000
BACKUP
6-6, 229
Last team: Carolina Panthers
Born: June 15, 1983 (Age: 34) in Portland, OR
College: Oregon State
High School: Scappoose (OR)
Draft: Baltimore Ravens, 6th round (213th overall), 2005
Career: 12 years (Cleveland 4, Arizona 1, Carolina 7)
GS: 47 (20-27). Completed 867 of 1,604, 10,413 yards, 60 TD, 60 INT, 71.1 rating.
Status: 2018 Free Agent. 2017 cap hit: $1,143,750
6-3, 227
Last Team: Arizona Cardinals
Born: September 8, 1990 (Age: 27) in Newport Beach, CA
College: USC
High School: Mater Dei (CA)
Draft: Philadelphia Eagles, 4th round (98th overall), 2013,
Career: 3 years (Philadelphia 2, Chicago 1)
GS: 6 (1-5). Completed 159 of 266 for 1,911 yards, 8 TD, 18 INT, 63.7 rating.
Status: 2018 Free agent. Inactive with Arizona 2017, Cap hit: $319,000.
Tyler Bray
6-6, 232
Last team: Kansas City Chiefs
Born: December 27, 1991 (Age: 26)
College: Tennessee
High School: Kingsburg, CA
Signed with Kansas City as undrafted rookie, 2013.
Career: 2 years, 1 game, 1 pass, 1 incompletion, 0 rating.
Status: 2018 free agent. 2017 cap hit: $1,252,000
6-2, 224
Last team: Los Angeles Chargers
Born: June 6, 1983 (Age: 34) in Burns, OR
College: Oregon
High School: Burns (OR)
Draft: New York Jets, 2nd round (49th overall), 2006.
Career: 12 years (N.Y. Jets 5, St. Louis 3, San Diego/L.A. Chargers 4)
GS: 21 (8-13-0). Completed 350 of 638 for 4,053 yards, 16 TD, 21 INT, 68.9 rating.
Status: 2018 free agent. 2017 cap hit: $1,000,000
6-0, 218
Last team: New Orleans Saints
Born: October 7, 1986 (Age: 31) in Irving, TX
College: Missouri
High School: Southlake Carroll (TX)
Signed by Washington Redskins as an undrafted rookie in 2009.
Career: 9 years (New Orleans 4, Kansas City 3, Philadelphia 1, New Orleans again in 2017).
GS: 2 (1-1). Completed 51 of 78 for 480 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 81.1 rating.
Status: 2018 free agent. 2017 cap hit: 900,000
6-2, 221
Last team: Seattle Seahawks
Born: June 2, 1989 (Age: 28) in Ringgold, GA
College: Southern Mississippi
High School: West Lauderdale (MS)
Signed by St. Louis Rams as undrafted free agent in 2012.
Career: 4 years (St. Louis 2, Cleveland 1, Seattle 1).
GS: 10 (3-7-0). Completed 236 of 378 for 2,548 yards, 13 TDs, 12 INT, 80.4 rating.
Status: 2018 free agent. 2017 cap hit: $700,000
Last team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Born: November 24, 1982 (Age: 35) in Gilbert, AZ
College: Harvard
High School: Highland (AZ)
Draft: St. Louis, 7th round (250th overall), 2005.
Career: 13 years (St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 2, Buffalo 4, Tennessee 1, Houston 1, N.Y. Jets 2, Tampa Bay 1)
GS: 119 (48-70-1). Completed 2,411 of 4,039 for 26,991 yards, 173 TD, 137 INT, 79.9 rating.
Status: 2018 free agent. 2017 cap hit: $1,259,000
6-5, 235
Last team: Arizona Cardinals
Born: October 15, 1989 (Age: 28) in Ballwin, MO
College: Missouri
High School: Parkway West (MO)
Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars, 1st round (10th overall), 2011.
Career: 7 years (Jacksonville 3, SF 3, Arizona 1).
GS: 45 (11-34-0). Completed 781 of 1,387 for 8,437 yards, 44 TD, 43 INT, 71.5 rating.
Status: 2018 free agent. 2017 cap hit: 900,0000.
6-3, 228
Last team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Born: July 2, 1985 (Age: 32) in Wyomissing, PA
College: Michigan
High School: Wilson (PA)
Draft: Miami Dolphins, 2nd round (57th overall), 2008.
Career: 9 years (Miami 4, Jacksonville 5).
GS: 53 (18-35-0). Completed 1,159 of 1,956 for 12,931 yards, 58 TD, 63 INT., 75.5 rating.
Status: 2018 free agent. 2017 cap hit: $3.5 million.
6-3, 198
Last team: Houston Texans.
Born: May 15, 1986 (Age: 31) in Oakland, CA
College: San Diego
High School: Oakland Technical (CA)
Draft: Tampa Bay, 5th round (160th overall), 2008.
Career: 5 years (Tampa Bay 3, Cincinnati 1, Cleveland 1).
GS: 5 (0-5). Completed 96 of 177 for 1,042, 5 TD, 10 INT, 57.7 rating.
Status: 2018 free agent. 2017 cap hit $53,000
EJ Manuel
6-5, 237
Last team: Oakland Raiders
Born: March 19, 1990 (Age: 27) in Virginia Beach, VA
College: Florida State
High School: Bayside (VA)
Draft: Buffalo Bills, 1st round (16th overall), 2013.
Career: 5 years (Buffalo 4, Oakland 1).
GS: 18 (6-12). Completed 343 of 590 for 3,767 yards, 20 TD, 16 INT, 77.1 rating.
Status: 2018 free agent. 2017 cap hit: $640,000
6-3, 192
Last team: Miami Dolphins
Born: August 9, 1984 (Age: 33) in Van Nuys, CA
College: Oregon State
High School: William S. Hart (CA)
Signed in 2007 as an undrafted rookie by the Dallas Cowboys, where he had a 100.1 rating in preseason. But when Cowboys tried to put him through waivers to sign onto practice squad he was claimed by Carolina.
Career: 10 years (Carolina 3, Miami 7).
GS: 13 (7-6). Completed 586 of 983 for 6,938 yards, 45 TD, 36 int., 81.2 rating.
Status: 2018 free agent. 2017 cap hit: $2,150,000
6-2, 225
Last team: Chicago Bears
Born: November 11, 1986 (Age: 31) in Long Beach, CA
College: USC
High School: Mission Viejo (CA)
Draft: N.Y. Jets, 1st round (5th overall), 2009.
Career: 7 years (N.Y. Jets 4, Philadelphia 2, Dallas 1)
GS: 72 (37-35). Completed 1,295 of 2,285 for 15,219 yards, 86 TD, 86 INT, 73.9 rating.
Status: 2018 free agent. 2017 cap hit $1,906,250/
6-4, 228
Last team: Houston Texans
Born: April 26, 1990 (Age: 27) in Springfield, PA
College: Pittsburgh, Rutgers
High School: Cardinal O'Hara (PA)
Draft: Houston Texans, 4th round (135th overall), 2014.
Career: 3 years (Houston)
GS 9 (2-7). Completed 181 of 315 for 2,000 yards, 5 TD, 7 INT, 72.5 rating.
Status: 2018 free agent. 2017 cap hit: $765,000
6-3, 218
Last team: New York Giants
Born: October 10, 1990 (Age: 27) in Miramar, FL
College: West Virginia
High School: Miramar (FL)
Draft: New York Jets, 2nd round (39th overall), 2013
Career 5 years (N.Y. Jets 4, N.Y. Giants 1)
GS: 31 (12-19). Completed 522 of 902 for 6,174 yards, 29 TD, 36 INT, 72.9 rating.
Status: 2018 free agent. 2017 cap hit: $1,087,500
6-3, 236
Last team: Arizona Cardinals
Born: May 7, 1984 (Age: 33) in Okemos, MI
College: Michigan State
High School: Harrison (MI)
Draft: Detroit Lions, 2nd round (43rd overall), 2007.
Career: 7 years (Detroit 3, Indianapolis DNP 2012, Arizona 4)
GS: 17 (11-6). Completed 345 of 659 for 4,055 yards, 20 TD, 24 INT, 66.3 rating.
Status: 2018 free agent. 2017 cap hit: $4,050,000
6-3, 205
Last team: Indianapolis Colts
Born: September 4, 1987 (Age: 30) Rolling Meadows, IL
College: Wisconsin
High School: William Fremd (IL)
In 2011 signed with San Diego Chargers as undrafted rookie; threw for 302 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT in preseason; released in final cut and claimed on waivers by San Francisco.
Career 5 years (San Francisco DNP in 2013, Green Bay 3, Indianapolis 2).
GS: 4 (0-3-1). Completed 88 of 146 for 1,065 yards, 2 TD, 9 INT, 61.6 rating.
Status: 2018 free agent. 2017 cap hit: $2 million.
Joe Webb
6-4, 220
Last team: Buffalo Bills
Born: November 14, 1986 (Age: 31) in Birmingham, AL
College: Alabama-Birmingham
High School: Wenonah (AL)
Draft: Minnesota Vikings, 6th round (199th overall), 2010.
Career: 8 years (Minnesota 4, Carolina 3, Buffalo, 1)
GS: 2 (1-1). Completed 90 of 159 for 888 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT, 63.1 rating.
Status: 2018 free agent. 2017 cap hit: $900,000
6-4, 221
Last team: Tennessee Titans
Born: October 14, 1983 (Age: 34) in Oklahoma City, OK
College: Oklahoma State
High School: Edmond Santa Fe (OK)
Draft: Cleveland Browns, 1st round (22nd overall), 2012.
Career: 5 years (Cleveland 2, Dallas 1 plus, Houston part of 2015)
GS: 25 (6-19-0). Completed 559 of 965 for 6,462 yards, 31 TD, 30 INT, 76.0 rating.
Status: 2018 free agent. 2017 cap hit: $470,294
6-2, 210
Last team: Houston Texans
Born: May 28, 1987 (Age: 30) in Marietta, GA
College: North Carolina
High School: Pope (GA)
Draft: Houston Texans, 5th round (152nd overall), 2011.
Career: 6 years (Houston 3 and 1 and 1, Atlanta, Miami, no games in 2016)
GS: 10 (4-6). Completed 179 of 324 for 2,057 yards, 10 TD, 11 INT, 70.7 rating.
Status: 2018 free agent. 2017 cap hit: $410,000
EXPECTED TO RETIRE
6-3, 225
Last team: Miami Dolphins
Born: April 29, 1983 (Age: 34) in Santa Claus, IN
College: Vanderbilt
High School: Heritage Hills (IN)
Draft: Denver Broncos, 1st round (11th overall), 2006.
Career: 12 years (Denver 3, Chicago 8, Miami 1).
GS: 153 (74-79-0), completed 3,048 of 4,920 for 35,133 yards, 227 TDs, 160 INT, 85.3 rating.
Status: 2018 free agent. 2017 cap hit: $10 million