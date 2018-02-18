New York Jets TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins rejected $8 million deal

New York Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins recently turned down a two-year, $8 million contract and plans to become a free agent, SNY-TV reported.

According to the report, the Jets' offer to Seferian-Jenkins did not include enough guarantees or total value to entice him to sign. However, the two sides could still work out a deal.

If not, Seferian-Jenkins can become an unrestricted free agent on March 14 and sign with another team.

Seferian-Jenkins had career highs in receptions (50) and receiving yards (357) in 13 games (10 starts) last year.