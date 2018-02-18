Home / Sports News / NFL

Eagles give G Wisniewski $250,000 bonus

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 18, 2018 at 12:47 AM
The Philadelphia Eagles gave guard Stefen Wisniewski a $250,000 bonus for the 2018 season after he narrowly missed out on an incentive for the same amount in 2017, according to a report.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Eagles' decision, and noted that their generosity comes at a cost as they lost out on $125,000 in cap space.

Wisniewski, who took over the starting job of Isaac Seumalo, just missed an incentive based on playing time this past season. He appeared in 14 regular-season games and worked through an ankle injury in all three of the Eagles' postseason contests.

The 28-year-old made $775,000 in base salary and $583,333 with a signing bonus last season.

