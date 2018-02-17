Dolphins donate to victims in Florida school shooting

The Miami Dolphins joined the many that have donated in the wake of a shooting this week that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

In addition to the organization donating $100,000 to a school victims' fund set up by the Broward County Education Fund, Dolphins special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi presented a check for $17,500 to the family of Aaron Feis.

Feis was an assistant football coach at the high school who died while protecting students during Wednesday's shooting.

Rizzi, who had been acquainted with Feis, had organized a collection among Dolphins coaches and employees, according to the Sun Sentinel.

"Aaron was just a tremendous person. I got to know him a little bit through coach (Elliot) Bonner. But just from what he did and his heroics, I don't know if you can really put it into words," Rizzi told the Sun Sentinel. "There's a lot of speculation about what happened, but I do know coach Feis was a hero.

"I think a lot of people look at NFL coaches and players and they watch on Sunday and think those are heroes. People like Coach Feis are the real heroes -- people that are in high schools working with young people every day and formulating young people into doing the right things."

Ray Feis, Aaron's younger brother, accepted the check on behalf of Feis' widow Melissa and the family in Coral Springs, Fla.

"I am very appreciative of the community as well as the Dolphins organization, and just all the support for not only my family but all of the other families that were affected by this," Ray Feis told the newspaper.

Seventeen people, including students and social workers, were killed on Wednesday when a gunman opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle at the school in South Florida.

Wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Kenny Stills joined safety T.J. McDonald, cornerback Tony Lippett and front office members Nat Moore and Jason Jenkins in attending a vigil at Pine Trail Park on Thursday to honor the victims.