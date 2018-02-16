Home / Sports News / NFL

Rams' Barron, Webster have shoulder surgery

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 16, 2018 at 4:49 PM
Two key defensive players for the Los Angeles Rams had surgery recently.

Linebacker Mark Barron and cornerback Kayvon Webster both had procedures to repair shoulder problems, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on Friday.

Webster underwent a procedure to fix a torn rotator cuff and labrum, an injury that bothered him for much of the 2017 season.

It is unclear when Webster will be available to return to action, however, because he also is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon sustained in a Dec. 10 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

That injury caused Webster to miss the final three regular season games as well as the playoff-game loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He might not be ready to return until late in the 2018 season.

Webster posted an Instagram message, which read: "Rams Nation, your boy just completed the second surgery. It's time to get back to that gridiron. Grind hard, stay focused."

He was a starter in 11 games for the Rams last season and recorded one interception. Webster is entering the final year of a two-year deal he signed with the Rams in 2017.

Barron should be ready for preseason training camp. He started all 15 games in which he played during the 2017 season and recorded three interceptions and 72 tackles.

