Panthers reinstate interim GM Hurney

Interim general manager Marty Hurney of the Carolina Panthers was reinstated to his role with the team after being investigated for accusations of harassment by his ex-wife.

Hurney was placed on paid leave on Feb. 4 after a court document was filed against him in Mecklenburg County Court in North Carolina. The lawyer for his former wife recently filed a notice of voluntary dismissal of the grievance.

The NFL informed the Panthers on Friday that there was no evidence of a violation and the investigation is closed.

"Words cannot express how thankful Marty is for the love and unwavering support of his family," Hurney's attorney, Kathleen Lucchesi wrote in a statement obtained by NFL Network. "He is grateful to the NFL for conducting a thorough investigation. He is also grateful for the continued confidence and support of the Panthers organization. Marty is looking forward to getting back to the work of building a strong and successful Panthers team for the 2018 season."

Hurney, 62, took over the Panthers' front office on an interim basis after general manager Dave Gettleman was fired in July. The team said Hurney remains a candidate to be hired to the position on a full-time basis.

In addition to Hurney, the Panthers have interviewed Buffalo Bills assistant college scouting director Lake Dawson, former Detroit Lions general manager Martin Mayhew and Houston Texans assistant GM Jimmy Raye III for the position.