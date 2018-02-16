Panthers QB coach: No need to change Newton

Carolina Panthers new quarterbacks coach Scott Turner isn't interested in changing Cam Newton.

That in itself is news, since the Panthers have been vocal in recent years about protecting Newton by limiting the pounding he takes with fewer designed runs.

Turner, who was a quality control coach in Carolina during Newton's rookie season, told the team's website that he knows the 2015 NFL MVP is going to use his 6-foot-5, 245-pound frame to his advantage.

"What he has done has really refined his game, really become a pro, but he's going to play his way," Turner said. "He's going to run -- that's what makes him the dynamic player he is -- but also making the throws in the pocket, going through his reads. All of those things come from experience, and he's played seven seasons now."

Turner is interested in improving the completion percentage of Newton, who recorded a 58.5 percent efficiency mark for his career and 59.1 percent last season.

"A lot of things go into that -- your eyes, your feet and ultimately your decision making. If you can get those three things down in regards to your completion percentage, a lot of times instead of trying to make the high-degree-of-difficulty throw, you can get the ball to the back or tight end," Turner said. "He doesn't need changing; he just needs to be the best version of Cam Newton."

Newton threw for 3,302 yards with 22 touchdown passes and 16 interceptions last season. The 28-year-old also rushed for a career-high 754 yards and six touchdowns.