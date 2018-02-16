Eagles' Foles has not heard from Brady yet

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is a conquering hero in the City of Brotherly Love, and he said he has received countless congratulatory messages since helping the team win Super Bowl LII.

Now, has he heard from Tom Brady?

"I haven't heard from him yet," Foles said Thursday in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "I know he's busy. I know he's got a lot going on."

Brady failed to shake Foles' hand following the Eagles' 41-33 victory in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4. The latter, who was named the game's MVP, attributed the lack of the customary postgame gesture to the magnitude of the moment.

"I will say this: As soon as the game's over, you can't move," the 29-year-old Foles said. "You can't even express emotions. There's so many cameras. I mean, you have to have a blocker in front of you. I was about to get (center) Jason Kelce and say, 'Hey, bro, can you come with me for five minutes?'"

Kimmel said a good way for Brady to make amends would be to send Foles a pair of Uggs.

"I do like Uggs," Foles said.

Brady did congratulate other Philadelphia players on the field at the Super Bowl. He also posted a message on Instagram last week to express his gratitude for a bevy of things, including the Eagles.

"Gratitude to the Philadelphia Eagles team and organization for bringing out the best in us and being gracious winners (as well as congratulations on winning the championship)," Brady wrote.