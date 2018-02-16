David Amerson: Kansas City Chiefs sign free agent CB

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a deal with free agent cornerback David Amerson.

Kansas City announced the signing on Friday night. Amerson, 26, played the first two seasons of his career with the Washington Redskins after being a second round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. He was signed off of waivers in 2015 by the Oakland Raiders. Amerson had 18 tackles, four passes defensed and a fumble recovery in six starts last season for Oakland.

Jon Gruden's brother Jay Gruden coached Amerson in his second year with the Redskins.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound defender has 249 tackles, three tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 68 career appearances. Amerson also has eight interceptions, with two interception returns for a touchdown, and 68 career passes defensed. He has 56 starts during his five-year NFL tenure.

Oakland signed Amerson to a four-year, $38 million contract in 2016, but the club released him on February 5, two days before his base salary would have become guaranteed.

Amerson dealt with shoulder and foot injuries and a concussion last season.

A source told NFL Network that his new contract is for one year and worth up to $6 million.

The Raiders and Chiefs split their two-game AFC West series in 2017.