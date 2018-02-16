Chad Johnson negotiates with daughter for $2K in cash for birthday

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson revealed what it looks like when he has birthday negotiations with his daughter Friday on Twitter.

Cha'iel Johnson turned 13-years-old on Friday.

Her six-time Pro Bowler dad posted a photo of his back-and-forth with his daughter about what she wanted for her birthday.

It went down like this:

Chad: "Happy birthday my love. What you want for your birthday?" Cha'iel: "$4,000 cash and Gucci clothes and a Gucci head band." Chad: "But I wear clothes from Target though and I still be fresh?" Johnson responded. Cha'iel: "You asked me what I want and I told you now what?" Chad: "How about 2k cash and I get Gucci free so that's feasible." Cha'iel: "Perfect. But a Gucci head band and clothes."

Advantage, Cha'iel.

Johnson posted a message after the exchange saying he didn't understand why people don't like Target clothes.

"I be fresh as hell in their jeans and tees," he wrote.

Cha'iel is a budding track star. In July, she set a national record in the 800-meter while competing at the AAU Track and field National Club Championships in Orlando.

Sometimes you have to negotiate w/ your kids when they’re not on #TheFrugalTeam pic.twitter.com/ihr1Gj8EJY — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) February 16, 2018

Johnson, 40, wrapped up his decorated NFL tenure with the New England Patriots in 2012. He has four children, including a son and three daughters.