Chad Johnson negotiates with daughter for $2K in cash for birthday

By Alex Butler  |  Feb. 16, 2018 at 5:02 PM
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson revealed what it looks like when he has birthday negotiations with his daughter Friday on Twitter.

Cha'iel Johnson turned 13-years-old on Friday.

Her six-time Pro Bowler dad posted a photo of his back-and-forth with his daughter about what she wanted for her birthday.

It went down like this:

Chad: "Happy birthday my love. What you want for your birthday?"

Cha'iel: "$4,000 cash and Gucci clothes and a Gucci head band."

Chad: "But I wear clothes from Target though and I still be fresh?" Johnson responded.

Cha'iel: "You asked me what I want and I told you now what?"

Chad: "How about 2k cash and I get Gucci free so that's feasible."

Cha'iel: "Perfect. But a Gucci head band and clothes."

Advantage, Cha'iel.

Johnson posted a message after the exchange saying he didn't understand why people don't like Target clothes.

"I be fresh as hell in their jeans and tees," he wrote.

Happy 13th Birthday to my angel & speed demon @babychaiel85

A post shared by Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) on

Cha'iel is a budding track star. In July, she set a national record in the 800-meter while competing at the AAU Track and field National Club Championships in Orlando.

Johnson, 40, wrapped up his decorated NFL tenure with the New England Patriots in 2012. He has four children, including a son and three daughters.

