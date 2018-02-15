Seahawks' Brown felt 'disrespected' by Texans, McNair

Seattle Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown took issue with the Houston Texans' negotiating tactics as well as comments by owner Bob McNair in a podcast with former teammate Arian Foster.

McNair's comment about "inmates running the prison" particularly was bothersome to Brown, who was the longest-tenured Texans player entering last season.

"I had to voice my displeasure," the 32-year-old Brown said on Arian Foster's Now What? podcast, via the Houston Chronicle. "There was so many other people who wanted to but that fear factor was there. But I was like '(Expletive), you don't have to, I will.'"

Brown had two years remaining on the contract he signed in 2012 and wanted a new deal. He subsequently held out until Week 8, with the lineman telling Foster that the front office refused to even talk about an extension for the majority of the offseason.

Brown ultimately was traded to the Seattle Seahawks, but that did not put an end to the cold feelings with the Texans.

"It was bigger than football for me at that point," Brown said. "I was disrespected. I can't walk in that building and only (expletive) play football. You have to interact with these people at some point. I'm not one of those people that can (expletive) fake my way through that (expletive). I can't. It was too far gone, and the departure was needed."

That departure came after McNair's comment during an October owners meeting became public - and after the Texans' game against the Seahawks.

"He addressed the team after everything that was said," Brown said on the podcast of McNair. "He told the team he thought if education was more prevalent in underserved communities (and) that (if) people that were getting killed would have grew up with a better education, (they) would not have found themselves in that situation. He said that (expletive) out loud."