Agent: Janikowski intends to keep playing

The agent for Sebastian Janikowski said the left-footed kicker intends to return for a 19th season.

Janikowski missed last season with a back injury and reportedly has been informed that he will not return with the Oakland Raiders, with whom he has spent his entire career.

"He plans on getting another job," agent Paul Healy said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "Unfortunately, he had this back issue. He's healthy now, and he's ready to go."

Janikowski, who is an impending free agent, was told that the Raiders will not bring him back for the 2018 season, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

The soon-to-be 40-year-old is the Raiders' all-time leading scorer with 1,799 points, including 414 field goals. He played in a franchise-record 268 games in 18 seasons.

Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the 17th overall pick of the 2000 NFL Draft out of Florida State. Raiders owner Al Davis made the decision to select him, overruling then- and now current-coach Jon Gruden, who reportedly wanted either wide receiver Sylvester Morris or running back Shaun Alexander.

Giorgio Tavecchio, 27, replaced Janikowski this past season and made 16 of 21 field-goal attempts, including a long of 53 yards. He missed only one of his 34 extra-point tries.

Janikowski took a $1 million pay cut at the end of training camp in August and made $3 million in 2017. He was placed on injured reserve the day before the season opener.