Tennessee Titans: Most disappointing, surprising players

MOST DISAPPOINTING PLAYER: It would be easy to name quarterback Marcus Mariota in this spot, but despite his struggles, he still led five come-from-behind wins this season and guided the Titans to the divisional round of the playoffs. It was in the supporting cast. First-round pick Corey Davis, the fifth overall choice in the draft, suffered through a hamstring injury that cost him most of training camp and preseason and then nearly half the regular season when he re-injured it in Week 2. When Davis came back, he showed flashes, finishing with 34 catches for 375 yards. But he also had issues with route running, which led to some of Mariota's turnovers. In all, it was a tough transition from Western Michigan to the NFL for Davis, though he had his best game of the year in the playoff loss to the Patriots, catching two touchdown passes, including a dazzling one-hander.

MOST SURPRISING PLAYER: Wesley Woodyard has been a two-down linebacker much of his time with the Titans. But in his 10th year in the NFL, Woodyard changed to a vegan diet and found a fountain of youth, leading the Titans in tackles and becoming a three-down linebacker in the nickel package, supplanting the much younger Avery Williamson in that role.