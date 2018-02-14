Home / Sports News / NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Most disappointing, surprising players

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 14, 2018 at 12:17 PM
MOST DISAPPOINTING PLAYER: There were a lot of candidates. Kicker Nick Folk. Defensive tackle Chris Baker. But through no fault of his own, the most disappointing player was wide receiver DeSean Jackson. A big-time playmaker his entire career, the Bucs simply couldn't get the ball to Jackson down the field. He finished with 50 catches for 669 yards and his 13.4 yards-per-catch average is more than four yards shy of his career mark.

MOST SURPRISING PLAYER: At the end of the season, running back Peyton Barber emerged as the Bucs' leading rusher. He only started the final five games after Doug Martin's suspension. He began the season as the No. 4 running back behind Martin, Jacquizz Rodgers and Charles Sims. All three of those running backs are likely to be gone next season.

