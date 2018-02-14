Oakland Raiders: Most disappointing, surprising players

MOST DISAPPOINTING PLAYER: Quarterback Derek Carr, a year after throwing 28 touchdown passes and six interceptions, dropped to a ratio of 22-13. He completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 3,496 yards and took a huge step back in terms of being productive in the fourth quarter and being a consistent passer.

MOST SURPRISING PLAYER: Nicholas Morrow, an undrafted rookie out of Division III Greenville, surprised everyone by making the roster. Then he took it a step further, being active on game days and playing occasionally at linebacker. By season's end, Morrow was the weak-side starter and finished sixth in tackles with 60.