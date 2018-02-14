Miami Dolphins: Most disappointing, surprising players

MOST DISAPPOINTING PLAYER: Wide receiver DeVante Parker. The 2015 first-round pick was hyped before the season, but he didn't come close to reaching his potential as he ended with 57 receptions for 670 yards and one touchdown. Before the season, offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen and wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson both hyped Parker as being a potential Pro-Bowl player, but he didn't come close to that status.

MOST SURPRISING PLAYER: Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux. The rookie fifth-round pick from LSU became a force early in the season and kept it up throughout. He finished with 40 tackles, third among rookie defensive linemen in the NFL, one pass deflection and a forces fumble, and he was a big reason Miami's run defense showed such improvement.