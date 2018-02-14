Home / Sports News / NFL

Miami Dolphins: Most disappointing, surprising players

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 14, 2018 at 12:20 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

MOST DISAPPOINTING PLAYER: Wide receiver DeVante Parker. The 2015 first-round pick was hyped before the season, but he didn't come close to reaching his potential as he ended with 57 receptions for 670 yards and one touchdown. Before the season, offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen and wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson both hyped Parker as being a potential Pro-Bowl player, but he didn't come close to that status.

MOST SURPRISING PLAYER: Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux. The rookie fifth-round pick from LSU became a force early in the season and kept it up throughout. He finished with 40 tackles, third among rookie defensive linemen in the NFL, one pass deflection and a forces fumble, and he was a big reason Miami's run defense showed such improvement.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
U.S. luger Emily Sweeney involved in scary crash in Pyeongchang U.S. luger Emily Sweeney involved in scary crash in Pyeongchang
Shaun White wins USA's 100th gold medal in Winter Games history Shaun White wins USA's 100th gold medal in Winter Games history
Golfer Bill Haas injured in fatal car crash, pulls out of tournament Golfer Bill Haas injured in fatal car crash, pulls out of tournament
Canada, U.S. prepare for Olympic women's ice hockey quarterfinals Canada, U.S. prepare for Olympic women's ice hockey quarterfinals
USA hockey's Lamoureux-Davidson nets two, breaks Olympic record USA hockey's Lamoureux-Davidson nets two, breaks Olympic record
Loading...