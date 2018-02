MOST DISAPPOINTING PLAYER: While Tavon Austin carved out a role for himself, it was nowhere near worth the $13 million the Rams paid him. They hoped to get Pro-Bowl numbers out of him upon signing him to a lucrative extension last year; instead they got a high-paid decoy.

MOST SURPRISING PLAYER: Rookie safety John Johnson took over the starting role early in the season and turned out to be a revelation while amassing 75 tackles and solidifying the back end of the defense in run and pass support.