Indianapolis Colts: Most disappointing, surprising players

MOST DISAPPOINTING PLAYER: Quarterback Scott Tolzien would probably edge out safety T.J. Green. Tolzien had played relatively well in his only start during a 2016 home-field start against Pittsburgh. So, hopes were high that he could handle the job if starter Andrew Luck was sidelined short or long term. That didn't happen. Tolzien had an up-and-down preseason followed by a bad performance in a season-opening road loss to the Rams. That forced the team to start quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who was acquired during the weekend of the roster cuts to 53 players.

MOST SURPRISING PLAYER: Cornerback Rashaan Melvin. He began the season as the "other" cornerback who lined up opposite Pro Bowler Vontae Davis. But as the season progressed and Davis battled injuries, it was Melvin who developed into the Colts' most consistent cornerback. He wound up tying for the team lead in interceptions with three (along with rookie safety Malik Hooker) and could wind up with a new contract during the offseason.