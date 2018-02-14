Houston Texans: Most disappointing, surprising players

MOST DISAPPOINTING PLAYER: Former first-round cornerback Kevin Johnson couldn't stay healthy or play consistently. Johnson sprained his knee and missed four games. When he returned, he got picked on in single coverage and didn't tackle well. He was also prone to penalties.

MOST SURPRISING PLAYER: Wide receiver Will Fuller V caught seven touchdown passes in his second NFL season. Fuller is very fast and capable of making big plays. However, he has durability issues that prevented him from making even more of a splash.