Home / Sports News / NFL

Houston Texans: Most disappointing, surprising players

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 14, 2018 at 12:06 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

MOST DISAPPOINTING PLAYER: Former first-round cornerback Kevin Johnson couldn't stay healthy or play consistently. Johnson sprained his knee and missed four games. When he returned, he got picked on in single coverage and didn't tackle well. He was also prone to penalties.

MOST SURPRISING PLAYER: Wide receiver Will Fuller V caught seven touchdown passes in his second NFL season. Fuller is very fast and capable of making big plays. However, he has durability issues that prevented him from making even more of a splash.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
U.S. luger Emily Sweeney involved in scary crash in Pyeongchang U.S. luger Emily Sweeney involved in scary crash in Pyeongchang
Shaun White wins USA's 100th gold medal in Winter Games history Shaun White wins USA's 100th gold medal in Winter Games history
Golfer Bill Haas injured in fatal car crash, pulls out of tournament Golfer Bill Haas injured in fatal car crash, pulls out of tournament
Canada, U.S. prepare for Olympic women's ice hockey quarterfinals Canada, U.S. prepare for Olympic women's ice hockey quarterfinals
USA hockey's Lamoureux-Davidson nets two, breaks Olympic record USA hockey's Lamoureux-Davidson nets two, breaks Olympic record
Loading...