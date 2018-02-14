Daniel Kilgore: Niners ink C to three-year extension

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers gave center Daniel Kilgore a three-year contract extension on Wednesday, linking him to the team through 2020.

Kilgore, 30, entered the NFL as a fifth round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He started all 16 games last year for San Francisco and has appeared in 74 games during his seven year tenure with the franchise. The Appalachian State product has 39 career starts.

"We are really happy to come to an agreement on a contract extension with Dan before free agency," 49ers general manager John Lynch said in a news release.

"He is very much a leader of this team, and his hard work and commitment to our success provide a great example for our young team. When you come across players who love the game like Dan you do your best to keep them in your building."

The 6-foot-3, 308-pound lineman named the team's Bobb McKittrick Award winner. The award is given annually to the 49ers' offensive lineman who best represents the courage, intensity and sacrifice displayed by the former coach. The team's offensive line votes on the award.

Kilgore graded out as No. 23 out of 35 centers this season, according to Pro Football Focus. The website reported that he was a top 10 center in the final five weeks of the season, with Jimmy Garoppolo starting at quarterback.