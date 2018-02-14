Cowboys reportedly adding Nussmeier to staff

Doug Nussmeier, who was a quarterback during his brief NFL playing career, will join the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff as a tight ends coach, ESPN.com reported Wednesday.

Nussmeier last worked in the NFL in 2006-2007, when he was the quarterbacks coach for the then-St. Louis Rams. Since then, he has been a college assistant coach.

He was quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at Fresno State, Washington, Alabama, Michigan and Florida.

Nussmeier was the Gators' offensive coordinator from 2015 through 2017 before being let go when head coach Jim McIlwain was fired after last season.

Last week, it was reported that Nussmeier was set to join LSU's staff as an offensive analyst, but now it appears he will join the Cowboys instead.

Nussmeier played in five NFL games, including two starts, for the New Orleans Saints in 1996 and 1997. The Saints lost both games he started at quarterback.

The Cowboys also hired Doug Colman as their assistant special teams coach, ESPN reported. Colman will assist Keith O'Quinn, who was promoted to special teams coordinator when Rich Bisaccia left to join the Oakland Raiders' staff.

Colman, 44, was the special teams and linebacker assistant for the Houston Texans last season.

