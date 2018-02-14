Home / Sports News / NFL

Chicago Bears expected to release QB Mike Glennon

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 14, 2018 at 11:53 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

The Chicago Bears are expected to part ways with quarterback Mike Glennon, per a published report.

Glennon was signed to a three-year, $45 million contract by the Bears less than one year ago with the initial plans for him to be the team's starter. Chicago, however, elected to select fellow quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the second overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

"The writing is clearly on the wall that Glennon will not be playing in Chicago next season," ESPN's Jeff Dickerson said.

Trubisky completed 196 of 330 pass attempts for 2,193 yards, the most among rookie quarterbacks in franchise history. The 23-year-old also threw for seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 games.

Glennon struggled in four starts with the Bears in 2017, throwing five interceptions and committing eight overall turnovers during the team's 1-3 stretch.

The 28-year-old Glennon has thrown for 4,933 yards with 34 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in 25 career games since being selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
U.S. luger Emily Sweeney involved in scary crash in Pyeongchang U.S. luger Emily Sweeney involved in scary crash in Pyeongchang
Shaun White wins USA's 100th gold medal in Winter Games history Shaun White wins USA's 100th gold medal in Winter Games history
Golfer Bill Haas injured in fatal car crash, pulls out of tournament Golfer Bill Haas injured in fatal car crash, pulls out of tournament
Canada, U.S. prepare for Olympic women's ice hockey quarterfinals Canada, U.S. prepare for Olympic women's ice hockey quarterfinals
USA hockey's Lamoureux-Davidson nets two, breaks Olympic record USA hockey's Lamoureux-Davidson nets two, breaks Olympic record
Loading...