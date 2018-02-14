Bobby Hart: Cincinnati Bengals sign free agent OL

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals made a move to improve their offensive line on Wednesday, signing free agent offensive lineman Bobby Hart.

Hart, 23, was a seven round pick by the New York Giants in the 2015 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 334-pound tackle/guard played 34 games for the Giants in the last three seasons. He started 21 games during his Giants tenure. Hart started seven games and appeared in 10 contests last season for New York.

"Bobby is a young player with three years of NFL experience, and he has very good upside and tools," Bengals Marvin Lewis said in a news release.

"We are excited to add him to the team as we improve our offensive line. The offensive line is a focus area for us, and this is one of various steps we are taking to improve our performance."

The Bengals' offensive line was an obvious weakness for the franchise in 2017. Cincinnati fired offensive line coach Paul Alexander and replaced him with Frank Pollack this offseason. The Bengals' offense ranked as the worst in the NFL, in terms of yards per game.

Hart's deal is believed to be for just one year, according to the team website. The Giants released the Florida State product on Friday.