Home / Sports News / NFL

Baltimore Ravens: Most disappointing, surprising players

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 14, 2018 at 12:31 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

MOST DISAPPOINTING PLAYER: Receiver Jeremy Maclin was expected to be a playmaker for quarterback Joe Flacco. Instead, Maclin struggled to make a meaningful impact, and at times, appeared disinterested. He missed four games because of injuries and was fifth on the team, behind running back Javorius "Buck" Allen with 40 receptions for 440 yards with three touchdowns. Maclin's future with the team is uncertain.

MOST SURPRISING PLAYER: Running back Alex Collins earned a starting role after being signed off the practice squad in September. He finished the season ranked ninth in the league with 4.6 yards per carry. Collins had 973 yards on 212 carries with six touchdowns.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
U.S. luger Emily Sweeney involved in scary crash in Pyeongchang U.S. luger Emily Sweeney involved in scary crash in Pyeongchang
Shaun White wins USA's 100th gold medal in Winter Games history Shaun White wins USA's 100th gold medal in Winter Games history
Golfer Bill Haas injured in fatal car crash, pulls out of tournament Golfer Bill Haas injured in fatal car crash, pulls out of tournament
Canada, U.S. prepare for Olympic women's ice hockey quarterfinals Canada, U.S. prepare for Olympic women's ice hockey quarterfinals
USA hockey's Lamoureux-Davidson nets two, breaks Olympic record USA hockey's Lamoureux-Davidson nets two, breaks Olympic record
Loading...