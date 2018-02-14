Baltimore Ravens: Most disappointing, surprising players

MOST DISAPPOINTING PLAYER: Receiver Jeremy Maclin was expected to be a playmaker for quarterback Joe Flacco. Instead, Maclin struggled to make a meaningful impact, and at times, appeared disinterested. He missed four games because of injuries and was fifth on the team, behind running back Javorius "Buck" Allen with 40 receptions for 440 yards with three touchdowns. Maclin's future with the team is uncertain.

MOST SURPRISING PLAYER: Running back Alex Collins earned a starting role after being signed off the practice squad in September. He finished the season ranked ninth in the league with 4.6 yards per carry. Collins had 973 yards on 212 carries with six touchdowns.