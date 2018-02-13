Washington Redskins: Most disappointing, surprising players

MOST DISAPPOINTING PLAYER: Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor signed a one-year, $8 million contract and was supposed to help ease the burden on second-year pro Josh Doctson, a first-round draft pick in 2016. Instead, Pryor never got on the same page with Cousins, lost the trust of his coaches and didn't play after Week 9 before going on IR. An ankle injury in Week 2 didn't help matters. It's almost certain Pryor won't be re-signed.

MOST SURPRISING PLAYER: Tight end Vernon Davis, at age 34, helped ease the sting of losing Reed. Davis faded some at the end as defenses could focus almost entirely on him as injuries mounted. But he was a force in the middle of the season and finished with 43 catches for 648 yards. That was his most receiving yards since 2013 with the San Francisco 49ers (850). Davis' three touchdowns and his 15.1 yards per catch were also his most since 2013 (13 touchdowns, 16.3 yards per catch).