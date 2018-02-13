San Francisco 49ers: Most disappointing, surprising players

MOST DISAPPOINTING PLAYER: Outside linebacker Aaron Lynch. Now you see why this physically imposing guy bounced around from program to program in college. Great talent. Minimal results. His inconsistency and injuries are equally agonizing.

MOST SURPRISING PLAYER: Kicker Robbie Gould. Who'd have thought the 49ers could let Phil Dawson go and actually upgrade without using a draft pick? The nearly perfect Gould, basically a scrap-heap find in the offseason, was far and away the team MVP among guys who were around for more than half the season.