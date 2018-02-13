Home / Sports News / NFL

San Francisco 49ers: Most disappointing, surprising players

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 13, 2018 at 8:51 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

MOST DISAPPOINTING PLAYER: Outside linebacker Aaron Lynch. Now you see why this physically imposing guy bounced around from program to program in college. Great talent. Minimal results. His inconsistency and injuries are equally agonizing.

MOST SURPRISING PLAYER: Kicker Robbie Gould. Who'd have thought the 49ers could let Phil Dawson go and actually upgrade without using a draft pick? The nearly perfect Gould, basically a scrap-heap find in the offseason, was far and away the team MVP among guys who were around for more than half the season.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
U.S. luger Emily Sweeney involved in scary crash in Pyeongchang U.S. luger Emily Sweeney involved in scary crash in Pyeongchang
U.S. snowboard sensation Chloe Kim wins women's halfpipe gold U.S. snowboard sensation Chloe Kim wins women's halfpipe gold
Former MLB All-Star Loaiza arrested, charged with drug felonies Former MLB All-Star Loaiza arrested, charged with drug felonies
Pyeongchang medal count: Norway leads Netherlands, Canada Pyeongchang medal count: Norway leads Netherlands, Canada
Rules expert says Philadelphia Eagles' trick play was illegal Rules expert says Philadelphia Eagles' trick play was illegal
Loading...