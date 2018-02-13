Reports: Colts to name Chargers assistant Sirianni as OC

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to hire Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers coach Nick Sirianni as their new offensive coordinator, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday.

Sirianni will serve under new Colts head coach Frank Reich, with whom he worked from 2013-15 during his time with the Chargers. Sirianni took over Reich's role as the then-San Diego quarterbacks coach when the latter was promoted to offensive coordinator prior to the 2014 season.

The 36-year-old Sirianni shuffled to wide receivers coach of the Chargers in 2016, a position that he has held for the past two seasons.

Sirianni began his NFL coaching career as the offensive quality control coach of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2009, before serving as the team's assistant quarterbacks coach (2010), the offensive quality control coach again (2011) and the wide receivers coach (2012).