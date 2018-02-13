Pittsburgh Steelers: Most disappointing, surprising players

MOST DISAPPOINTING PLAYER: Bud Dupree, the No. 24 overall pick in the 2015 draft, was expected to develop into one of the top outside linebackers in the league in his third season. But his pass-rush skills remain unrefined and he's a liability in the running game. The Steelers have to decide by May if they want to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

MOST SURPRISING PLAYER: JuJu Smith-Schuster led all rookies in receiving yards and emerged as the No. 2 receiver behind All-Pro Antonio Brown. Selected late in the second round, Smith-Schuster is a versatile receiver who can play in the slot or outside. He was a big-play machine for a Steelers offense that needed another playmaker in addition to Brown.