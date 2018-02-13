Home / Sports News / NFL

Philadelphia Eagles: Most disappointing, surprising players

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 13, 2018 at 8:40 PM
| License Photo

MOST DISAPPOINTING PLAYER: Running back Donnell Pumphrey. The Eagles were bullish on the fourth-round rookie, who broke the FBS rushing record at San Diego State. But he struggled in the spring and summer and spent the season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

MOST SURPRISING PLAYER: Running back Corey Clement. The undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin opened camp as the team's fifth running back. Despite catching very few passes in college, he was the team's primary third-down back and scored six touchdowns as a rookie.

