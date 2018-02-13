Home / Sports News / NFL

New York Giants: Most disappointing, surprising players

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 13, 2018 at 9:52 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

MOST DISAPPOINTING PLAYER: Cornerback Eli Apple has all the talent in the world, but a poor attitude that led to numerous discipline issues and ultimately his suspension as well as his alienating his teammates thanks to his half-baked work ethic have officially earned this 2015 first-round draft pick the bust label. Look for Apple, whose demeanor with the team and with the press has screamed of his disdain for being a Giant, to be moved in the offseason.

MOST SURPRISING PLAYER: Tight end Rhett Ellison's signing raised a few eyebrows given the money he received and the fact that the Giants seemed committed to going back to keeping a fullback on the roster, but the veteran was a steady presence in the passing game, hauling in new career highs in receptions (24), receiving yards (235) and touchdowns (two).

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
U.S. luger Emily Sweeney involved in scary crash in Pyeongchang U.S. luger Emily Sweeney involved in scary crash in Pyeongchang
U.S. snowboard sensation Chloe Kim wins women's halfpipe gold U.S. snowboard sensation Chloe Kim wins women's halfpipe gold
Former MLB All-Star Loaiza arrested, charged with drug felonies Former MLB All-Star Loaiza arrested, charged with drug felonies
Pyeongchang medal count: Norway leads Netherlands, Canada Pyeongchang medal count: Norway leads Netherlands, Canada
Rules expert says Philadelphia Eagles' trick play was illegal Rules expert says Philadelphia Eagles' trick play was illegal
Loading...