New York Giants: Most disappointing, surprising players

MOST DISAPPOINTING PLAYER: Cornerback Eli Apple has all the talent in the world, but a poor attitude that led to numerous discipline issues and ultimately his suspension as well as his alienating his teammates thanks to his half-baked work ethic have officially earned this 2015 first-round draft pick the bust label. Look for Apple, whose demeanor with the team and with the press has screamed of his disdain for being a Giant, to be moved in the offseason.

MOST SURPRISING PLAYER: Tight end Rhett Ellison's signing raised a few eyebrows given the money he received and the fact that the Giants seemed committed to going back to keeping a fullback on the roster, but the veteran was a steady presence in the passing game, hauling in new career highs in receptions (24), receiving yards (235) and touchdowns (two).