Minnesota Vikings: Most disappointing, surprising players

MOST DISAPPOINTING PLAYER: Wide receiver Michael Floyd, the Minnesota native who was returning home to get his career and life back in order, had an outstanding training camp. He appeared to be set to become the big receiver the Vikings needed in their offense. But he never amounted to much after returning from his four-game suspension for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. He played in only 11 games with one start and caught 10 balls for 78 yards.

MOST SURPRISING PLAYER: Center Pat Elflein looked sturdy and ready for the NFL from the beginning despite being a third-round draft pick. He became the first rookie to start at center in Week 1 since Mick Tingelhoff in 1962. Elflein, who missed two games because of injuries, was a strong, athletic blocker and a solidifying force on a line that went from No. 1 weakness a year ago to a team strength this season.