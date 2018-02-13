Green Bay Packers: Most disappointing, surprising players

MOST DISAPPOINTING PLAYER: Jordy Nelson averaged 93.3 receptions, 1,363 yards and 12 touchdowns in the past three seasons in which he was healthy. This year, Nelson fell off the planet with 53 receptions for 482 yards and six touchdowns. Nelson averaged 14.6 yards per catch in the last three seasons he's played. This year, that figure fell to 9.1. In Nelson's final nine games, he caught 28 passes for just 192 yards, a feeble average of 6.86 yards per reception. Nelson also didn't have a touchdown reception after Week 5.

Nelson often fell immediately to the ground after a reception, almost as if his intent was to not get hurt. Nelson enters the final year of his contract in 2018 and is scheduled to make $10.25 million in salary and bonuses. Now, the Packers will have to determine if Nelson's demise was due to age, injury or the loss of quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a broken collarbone.

"I mean, Jordy's the ultimate pro, he's the ultimate teammate," head coach Mike McCarthy said. "He's the same guy every day. I understand what numbers say, but it's about opportunities and being in rhythm."

MOST SURPRISING PLAYER: Rookie running back Jamaal Williams did little during training camp and wasn't even a lock to be the top backup to preferred starter Ty Montgomery. But after Montgomery suffered broken ribs and a wrist injury, Williams stepped up. Williams led the Packers with 556 rushing yards and finished fourth in receptions (25) and receiving yards (262). Williams also had six total touchdowns, and he will be tough to unseat as Green Bay's No. 1 running back in 2018.