Former Cowboys FB Coleman found safe

Former Cowboys fullback Lincoln Coleman has been located by the Dallas Police Department after being reported as missing for the second time in the last 10 months.

Coleman was described as having diminished mental capacity and could be in need of medical assistance, according to a police bulletin.

The 48-year-old Coleman was reported missing on Monday after last being seen driving in a silver 2016 Ford Escape on Friday afternoon in Old East Dallas, per the Dallas Morning News. The Dallas Police Department's missing person alert reflected that Coleman has been found and is safe.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Coleman also went missing in May. The newspaper also reported that Coleman has battled drug and alcohol addiction. Family members told KDFW-TV that he is dealing with health issues - including dementia - as a result of his NFL career.

Coleman rushed 98 times for 312 yards and three touchdowns in 18 career games for the Cowboys in 1993 and 1994. The Dallas native had a carry in the Cowboys' 30-13 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVIII.

After his NFL career ended, Coleman spent four years in the Arena Football League and went on to coach high school football in Michigan and Texas.