Dolphins S Thomas excited for first step in politics

Miami Dolphins safety Michael Thomas has taken off his cleats and dipped a toe in the political waters.

Thomas is working as an intern in the office of Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who is a Democrat who represents the 18th District of Texas in the U.S. House of Representatives. Jackson Lee is from Thomas' hometown of Houston.

The 28-year-old Thomas is one of three players shadowing members of Congress, along with Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Cole Toner (Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana) and Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Bryan Witzmann (Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Illinois). The three-week program runs through March 2.

"I'm excited for this externship because it gives me the opportunity to connect with Congress to further engage our efforts to create real change in our communities," Thomas said, per the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. "It's not every day you get to learn from hands-on experience at this level of politics.

"I am afforded this opportunity, and I am here to learn as much as I can while representing those who may feel voiceless in our communities."

Thomas has taken a knee during the national anthem to protest racial inequality. He said his involvement in social justice causes the past two seasons has inspired him to think about a post-playing career in law or politics.

A key contributor on special teams, Thomas collected 27 tackles in 13 games this past season before landing on injured reserve.

Thomas, who will become an unrestricted free agent in March, has recorded 191 tackles, three forced fumbles, 1.0 sack and one interception in 56 career games with the Dolphins.