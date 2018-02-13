Cincinnati Bengals: Most disappointing, surprising players

MOST DISAPPOINTING PLAYER: Speedy wide receiver John Ross was picked ninth overall to give the Bengals an added dimension in the passing game, helping Andy Dalton stretch defenses. Ross who had a known shoulder injury when he finally arrived at camp, battled injury all season before being placed on injured reserve for the final three weeks. Ross did not have a catch in the three games he played. He did have a 12-yard run vs. the Houston Texans, but fumbled.

MOST SURPRISING PLAYER: There are many people around the league who aren't surprised by what rookie linebacker Carl Lawson accomplished this season. But, his stats aren't indicative of a player drafted in the fourth round, 116th overall. Lawson finished second on the team with 8.5 sacks. He led all NFL rookies in sacks.