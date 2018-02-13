Chicago Bears: Most disappointing, surprising players

MOST DISAPPOINTING PLAYER: In four starts, quarterback Mike Glennon generated nearly as much frustration as predecessor Jay Cutler did over nine seasons. Glennon reacted slowly, moved slower and was way too quick to dump off the ball underneath coverage. Over a three-game stretch he became a turnover machine even while he was refusing to push the ball downfield. So Trubisky faced a good situation when he took over at quarterback, simply because it was going to be difficult to look more overmatched than Glennon. It's hard to see what Pace ever saw in Glennon.

MOST SURPRISING PLAYER: Cornerback Kyle Fuller was all but out the Halas Hall door after a knee injury sidelined him all last season. Considering that and an unimpressive second season in 2015, the Bears didn't pick up Fuller's fifth-year option and now it's going to backfire as he will be a free agent. Fuller had the classic breakthrough year. Offenses tried to avoid Prince Amukamara to attack Fuller and rarely succeeded. Fuller finished with 22 passes defended, 15 more than any other Bear. He tied for the team high with two interceptions and showed a physical side never seen, as he tied for the team high with 60 unassisted tackles.