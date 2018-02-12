Washington Redskins safety Su'a Cravens applies for reinstatement

Two months after his agent said Su'a Cravens received medical clearance to resume football activities, the Washington Redskins safety officially applied for reinstatement from the reserve/left squad list, according to the NFL Network on Monday.

Cravens was placed on the exempt/left squad list on Sept. 3 after the 22-year-old said he wanted to retire. On Sept. 18, Washington placed him on the reserve/left squad list, meaning Cravens was ineligible to return during the regular season or for any postseason games.

He unexpectedly left the Redskins while dealing with a knee injury. Cravens underwent surgery on Aug. 15 to repair a torn meniscus but was cleared to play in the team's season opener on Sept. 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

It was later revealed Cravens was undergoing treatment for concussion issues.

On Sept. 5, Cravens posted on social media that "I think I need to follow what makes me happy, get my mental right, my well-being right, my family right."

Those comments occurred shortly after Cravens was talked out of retiring during a meeting with team president Bruce Allen.

Cravens recorded 34 tackles, a sack, an interception, and five passes defended in 11 games during his rookie season. He was Washington's second-round pick at No. 53 overall in 2016.

The former three-year USC standout totaled 207 tackles, 10.5 sacks, nine interceptions, 16 passes defensed and four forced fumbles in 40 career games with the Trojans.