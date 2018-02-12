Josh Andrews: Vikings sign G from Eagles' practice squad

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings have signed guard Josh Andrews.

Minnesota announced the signing on Monday. Andrews is listed at 6-foot-2, 315 pounds. The 26-year-old entered the NFL by signing with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He spent his rookie campaign on the Eagles' practice squad.

Andrews made his NFL debut in 2015, appearing in 13 games. He appeared in three games in 2016. He spent the 2017 season on the Eagles' practice squad.

The Oregon State product started 32 games during his college career.

Andrews' signing comes just a week after the team hired Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo to be their offensive coordinator. DeFilippo spent two seasons with Andrews and the Eagles.

Andrews' agent Brett Tessler said his client had "lots of interest elsewhere, but the opportunity was too good to pass up" with Minnesota. Tessler's clients Mike Remmers and Rashod Hill are also on the Vikings' line.

Vikings offensive lineman Joe Berger, Nick Easton and Jeremiah Sirles are free agents this offseason.