Free agent CB David Amerson meeting with Houston Texans

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 12, 2018 at 12:44 PM
| License Photo

Cornerback David Amerson, released last week by the Oakland Raiders, is drawing interest from several teams, including the Houston Texans.

Amerson, who missed the final nine games of last season because of a foot injury, visited with the Texans on Monday, according to multiple reports. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported that the cornerback will have three visits with other teams this week.

Amerson's first stop last week was with the Chicago Bears.

If he had still been on Oakland's 53-man roster on Feb. 7, Amerson's $5.5 million base salary would have become guaranteed.

Amerson suffered the season-ending injury against Kansas City on Oct. 19 and wound up appearing in only six games. He started 15 games in 2016, helping the Raiders reach the postseason.

In 68 career games with the Washington Redskins and Oakland, Amerson has recorded 252 tackles and eight interceptions. The Raiders acquired him off waivers on Sept. 22, 2015, and he finished with 59 tackles and four interceptions in his first 14 games with Oakland.

