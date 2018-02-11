Philadelphia Eagles OT Lane Johnson takes parting shot at Patriots

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson is still basking in the glow of the Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.

Never shy, Johnson got in one more shot at the Patriots on the Pardon My Take podcast, published Friday on Barstool Sports.

"I just think that The Patriot Way is a fear-based organization," Johnson said, via NESN.com.

"Obviously, do they win? Hell yes, they win. They've won for a long time. Do I think people enjoy and can say, 'I had a lot of fun playing there?' No, I don't. That's just God's honest truth. They're successful, but when they go to interviews, they act like (expletive) robots. Hey, stop being a (expletive) head. We can be cordial for a little bit.

"You only get to do this job one time, so let's have fun while we're doing it. Not to be reckless, but I'd much rather have fun and win a Super Bowl than be miserable and win five Super Bowls. But hey, it is what it is."

Philadelphia's 41-33 victory over New England gave the Eagles their first Super Bowl title.