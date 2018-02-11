Philadelphia Eagles OC Frank Reich the favorite for Colts' head coaching job

The Indianapolis Colts have a favorite in their head coaching search: Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich, ESPN reported Sunday.

The Colts conducted another round of interviews last week after New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels had a change of heart, sticking with the Patriots after their Super Bowl loss despite an agreement in principle to join with the Colts.

Given how the McDaniels situation played out, there likely will be no official announcement on Reich until a contract is signed.

Indianapolis interviewed Reich, Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and New Orleans Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell after being spurned by McDaniels. If the Eagles hire Reich, they will get the Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator.

Reich, 56, played in 13 seasons as an NFL quarterback, mostly as a backup, with 22 career starts, including the playoffs.

He has experience with the Colts organization, beginning his coaching career as an intern with the franchise in 2006. He was promoted to offensive assistant in 2008 and then to quarterbacks coach in 2009, working with Peyton Manning for two seasons. Reich coached wide receivers in 2011.

He moved on to the Arizona Cardinals, coaching receivers in 2012, and then to the San Diego Chargers a year later. He coached quarterbacks in 2013 and spent two seasons as San Diego's offensive coordinator before being hired by the Eagles' Doug Pederson in the 2016 offseason.

In addition to likely having to replace Reich, the Eagles are looking for a quarterbacks coach after John DeFilippo became the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator last week.