Miami Dolphins CB Tony Lippett sets target in Achilles injury rehab

Miami Dolphins cornerback Tony Lippett, who missed last season because of a torn Achilles, said he is on pace to participate in the team's offseason workouts, which begin in April.

"I've been good, man. Grinding," Lippett told reporters Saturday at the Dolphins Cancer Challenge, a fundraising event at Hard Rock Stadium. "It's been intense, it's been good. I learned a lot about my body. Getting better every day."

Lippett was a fifth-round pick out of Michigan State in 2015, playing sparingly as a rookie for Miami. He moved into a much bigger role in 2016, starting 13 games, making 67 tackles and intercepting four passes.

And then he suffered the torn tendon during a non-contact play in 2017 training camp.

"I was going up to make a play on the ball, came down and something wasn't right in my foot," Lippett said, according to the Miami Herald.

Xavien Howard started all 16 games at cornerback for the Dolphins last season, and Cordrea Tankersley started all 11 games in which he played, holding down the boundary cornerback spot in the base defense. Add Lippett back to the mix, and Miami has a core of three young corners.