Former Atlanta Falcons coach Jerry Glanville joins June Jones, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Former NFL head coach Jerry Glanville is joining June Jones' staff with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats, according to multiple reports.

Glanville, 76, will serve as a defensive assistant. Last year, he was a guest coach at the Tiger-Cats' training camp.

Glanville last coached at Portland State from 2007-09, where he was 9-24.

Known for dressing in black and leaving tickets at will call for Elvis Presley, the quirky Glanville went 63-73 as coach of the Houston Oilers and Atlanta Falcons from 1985-93. His teams went 3-4 in the playoffs.

Glanville was Jones' defensive coordinator at Hawaii from 2005-06 after being out of coaching for over a decade. Previously, Jones was on Glanville's staff in Houston and Atlanta as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. Jones replaced Glanville as the Falcons' head coach in 1994. They also coached the West team together at the 2016 East-West Shrine Game.