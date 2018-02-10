Steelers sign FB Nix to four-year contract

Pro Bowl fullback Roosevelt Nix signed a four-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced Saturday.

Nix, who had been slated to become a restricted free agent in March, is signed through the 2021 season.

The 25-year-old Nix initially signed with the Steelers in 2015 and made an impact this past season. He scored two touchdowns despite touching the ball just five times (three rushes for zero yards, two catches for six yards).

While limited primarily to being Le'Veon Bell's lead blocker on offense, Nix took part in 69.2 percent of the Steelers' special teams snaps.

Nix replaced New England Patriots fullback James Develin on the AFC's Pro Bowl squad.

He began his NFL career by signing with the Atlanta Falcons in 2014 after going undrafted out of Kent State.