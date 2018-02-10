Home / Sports News / NFL

Steelers rework contracts of DeCastro, Tuitt

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 10, 2018 at 9:49 PM
The Pittsburgh Steelers restructured the contracts of All-Pro guard David DeCastro and defensive end Stephon Tuitt to clear $13.26 million of salary cap space for this year, ESPN reported Saturday.

Citing a league source, the report said that DeCastro and Tuitt each agreed to the NFL's minimum base salary for a player of their tenure for 2018, which is $790,000. The rest of the money owed to them will be applied to signing bonuses. The reworked deals also convert their roster bonuses for this year into a signing bonus.

DeCastro's base salary drops from $3.79 million to $790,000. His roster bonus of $3.79 million turns into a signing bonus of $6.79 million, which creates $5.092 million of salary cap space for the team.

Tuitt's base salary goes from $3.5 million to $790,000. His roster bonus of $7.5 million turns into a signing bonus of $10.21 million, creating another $8.168 million in cap space.

